Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) Trading Down 6.1%

Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 6.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $56.21 and last traded at $56.49. Approximately 183,158 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 23% from the average daily volume of 238,557 shares. The stock had previously closed at $60.16.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several equities analysts recently commented on AMRC shares. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Ameresco from $73.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of Ameresco from $79.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of Ameresco from $79.00 to $81.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Ameresco from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Ameresco to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ameresco currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.50.
Ameresco Stock Down 6.1 %
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.54, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50-day moving average is $60.43 and its 200-day moving average is $62.53.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ameresco
Ameresco Company Profile
Ameresco, Inc engages in the provision of energy services, including energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions for businesses and organizations throughout North America and Europe. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Regions, U.S. Federal, Canada, Non-Solar Distributed Generation (DG), and All Other.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Ameresco (AMRC)
- Energizer Holdings Inc; Losing Power Or Electrifying Time To Buy?
- Can Cummins Power To A New High?
- How to Find Penny Stocks to Invest and Trade
- ONSemi Is Marching Higher On Great Results
- What Tyson Foods Q1 Means For Staples Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Ameresco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameresco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.