Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) Trading Down 6.1%

Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 6.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $56.21 and last traded at $56.49. Approximately 183,158 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 23% from the average daily volume of 238,557 shares. The stock had previously closed at $60.16.

Several equities analysts recently commented on AMRC shares. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Ameresco from $73.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of Ameresco from $79.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of Ameresco from $79.00 to $81.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Ameresco from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Ameresco to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ameresco currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.50.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.54, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50-day moving average is $60.43 and its 200-day moving average is $62.53.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMRC. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its position in Ameresco by 31.4% in the 2nd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 3,109,772 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $141,681,000 after acquiring an additional 742,726 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in Ameresco by 28.8% in the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 2,056,849 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $93,710,000 after acquiring an additional 459,950 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ameresco during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $20,914,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Ameresco by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,992,738 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $198,956,000 after buying an additional 179,495 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in shares of Ameresco by 40.0% during the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 557,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $23,763,000 after buying an additional 159,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.50% of the company’s stock.

Ameresco, Inc engages in the provision of energy services, including energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions for businesses and organizations throughout North America and Europe. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Regions, U.S. Federal, Canada, Non-Solar Distributed Generation (DG), and All Other.

