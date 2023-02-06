Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) Given New $267.00 Price Target at SVB Securities

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by SVB Securities from $282.00 to $267.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Amgen from $268.00 to $258.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Amgen from $279.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com cut shares of Amgen from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Amgen from $312.00 to $294.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Amgen from $266.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $253.94.

Get Amgen alerts:

Amgen Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of Amgen stock opened at $245.17 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $267.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $257.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.20. Amgen has a 52-week low of $214.39 and a 52-week high of $296.67. The company has a market cap of $130.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.25, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.63.

Amgen Increases Dividend

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The medical research company reported $4.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.04 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $6.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.77 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 24.89% and a return on equity of 359.47%. Amgen’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.36 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Amgen will post 17.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be issued a $2.13 dividend. This represents a $8.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. This is a positive change from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.94. Amgen’s payout ratio is presently 64.08%.

Insider Transactions at Amgen

In other news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 545 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.54, for a total transaction of $159,979.30. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,818,661.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Amgen

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Roundview Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Amgen by 1.3% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 8,383 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,027,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Amgen by 39.2% during the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,297 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $555,000 after buying an additional 647 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen during the first quarter worth approximately $219,000. First Western Trust Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen during the first quarter worth approximately $334,000. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Amgen by 2.1% during the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,688 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,970,000 after buying an additional 513 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.53% of the company’s stock.

About Amgen

(Get Rating)

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.