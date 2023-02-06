Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX) Shares Up 3.7%

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:AMRX – Get Rating) shares shot up 3.7% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $2.52 and last traded at $2.52. 376,289 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 63% from the average session volume of 1,018,808 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.43.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 2.9 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.62. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.21.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Amneal Pharmaceuticals ( NYSE:AMRX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $545.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $564.58 million. Amneal Pharmaceuticals had a positive return on equity of 57.89% and a negative net margin of 6.17%. On average, equities analysts predict that Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Amneal Pharmaceuticals news, major shareholder Tpg Gp A, Llc sold 3,884,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.34, for a total value of $9,089,964.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,328,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,849,314.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 26.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Amneal Pharmaceuticals

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Amneal Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 234.6% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 22,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 15,454 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 96.0% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,583,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,151,000 after acquiring an additional 775,707 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Amneal Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Amneal Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $144,000. 32.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, manufacture, market and distribution of generic pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Generic, Specialty and AvKARE Segments. The Generics segment develops, manufactures and commercializes complex oral solids, injectables, ophthalmics, liquids, topicals, softgels, inhalation products and transdermals.

Recommended Stories

