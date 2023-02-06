Amp Self Reported Market Cap Achieves $172.04 Million (AMP)

Amp (AMP) traded down 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on February 6th. Amp has a market cap of $172.04 million and approximately $7.07 million worth of Amp was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Amp has traded up 2.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Amp token can now be purchased for $0.0047 or 0.00000021 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00002659 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0617 or 0.00000270 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0766 or 0.00000336 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000007 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $97.57 or 0.00427580 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0263 or 0.00000115 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6,655.21 or 0.29164262 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $97.13 or 0.00425640 BTC.
Amp Token Profile
Amp was first traded on September 8th, 2020. Amp’s total supply is 99,213,408,535 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,271,610,691 tokens. The official message board for Amp is medium.com/amptoken. Amp’s official Twitter account is @amptoken and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Amp is https://reddit.com/r/amptoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Amp’s official website is amptoken.org.
Buying and Selling Amp
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Amp directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Amp should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Amp using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
