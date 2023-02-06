Analysts Set American States Water (NYSE:AWR) PT at $89.33

American States Water (NYSE:AWR – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the five analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $89.33.

Several brokerages have recently commented on AWR. StockNews.com began coverage on American States Water in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group began coverage on American States Water in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $92.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on American States Water from $90.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn downgraded American States Water from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th.

Get American States Water alerts:

Institutional Trading of American States Water

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American States Water during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $157,000. ARGI Investment Services LLC bought a new position in American States Water during the fourth quarter valued at $231,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in American States Water by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,645 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $800,000 after purchasing an additional 844 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its holdings in American States Water by 28.4% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,427 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the period. Finally, Legato Capital Management LLC bought a new position in American States Water during the fourth quarter valued at $1,830,000. 74.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American States Water Stock Down 0.9 %

AWR stock opened at $97.91 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $95.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.82. American States Water has a fifty-two week low of $71.22 and a fifty-two week high of $100.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.37. The company has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.33 and a beta of 0.41.

American States Water (NYSE:AWR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $134.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.00 million. American States Water had a return on equity of 12.47% and a net margin of 16.59%. On average, research analysts expect that American States Water will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About American States Water

(Get Rating)

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for American States Water Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American States Water and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.