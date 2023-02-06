Analysts Set EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) Price Target at $54.81

Shares of EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and fourteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $54.81.

EQT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup downgraded shares of EQT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $60.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of EQT from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of EQT in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of EQT from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of EQT from $49.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 25th.

EQT opened at $31.26 on Wednesday. EQT has a 1-year low of $20.63 and a 1-year high of $51.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of $11.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $35.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.87.

In other news, EVP William E. Jordan sold 98,783 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.55, for a total value of $4,104,433.65. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 297,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,373,049.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital World Investors bought a new stake in EQT during the 1st quarter worth approximately $497,156,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in EQT by 6,029.6% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,424,264 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $221,059,000 after acquiring an additional 6,319,457 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in EQT by 19.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,038,225 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,550,057,000 after acquiring an additional 6,293,070 shares during the period. PointState Capital LP bought a new stake in EQT during the 1st quarter worth approximately $163,646,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in EQT by 66.1% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 11,115,761 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $382,493,000 after acquiring an additional 4,423,003 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.60% of the company’s stock.

EQT Corp. is a natural gas production company engaged in the supplying, transmitting, and distribution of natural gas. It has operations in the Marcellus and Utica Shales of the Appalachian Basin. The company was founded in 1888 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

