Analysts Set OncoCyte Co. (NASDAQ:OCX) Target Price at $1.35

Shares of OncoCyte Co. (NASDAQ:OCX – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $1.35.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on OCX shares. Piper Sandler downgraded OncoCyte from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $1.00 to $0.50 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Lake Street Capital cut OncoCyte from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $3.00 to $0.50 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on OncoCyte from $2.10 to $1.40 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of OncoCyte in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Benchmark reduced their target price on shares of OncoCyte to $3.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th.

NASDAQ:OCX opened at $0.39 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $46.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 1.73. OncoCyte has a 52 week low of $0.24 and a 52 week high of $1.75. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.62.

OncoCyte ( NASDAQ:OCX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.05. OncoCyte had a negative return on equity of 54.99% and a negative net margin of 787.97%. The company had revenue of $1.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 million. On average, analysts expect that OncoCyte will post -0.38 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OCX. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of OncoCyte during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. DCF Advisers LLC raised its position in OncoCyte by 107.0% in the first quarter. DCF Advisers LLC now owns 25,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 13,000 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in OncoCyte in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of OncoCyte by 389.9% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 52,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 42,091 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of OncoCyte by 58.1% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 108,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares during the period. 81.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OncoCyte Corp. is a molecular diagnostics company, which engages in the development and commercialization of diagnostic tests for the detection of cancer, including molecular diagnostic services to pharmaceutical customers. Its products include DetermaRx and DetermaIO. The firm also offers pharmaceutical services like multi-analyte test development and clinical trial services.

