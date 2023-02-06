Analyzing Eneti (NYSE:NETI) and OceanPal (NASDAQ:OP)

Eneti (NYSE:NETI – Get Rating) and OceanPal (NASDAQ:OP – Get Rating) are both small-cap transportation companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, earnings and valuation.

Risk and Volatility

Eneti has a beta of 1.09, suggesting that its stock price is 9% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, OceanPal has a beta of 1.34, suggesting that its stock price is 34% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Eneti pays an annual dividend of $0.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.4%. OceanPal pays an annual dividend of $0.70 per share and has a dividend yield of 56.0%. Eneti pays out 2.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eneti $139.23 million 2.82 $20.23 million $1.42 6.96 OceanPal N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

This table compares Eneti and OceanPal’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Eneti has higher revenue and earnings than OceanPal.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Eneti and OceanPal, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Eneti 0 0 3 0 3.00 OceanPal 0 0 0 0 N/A

Eneti presently has a consensus target price of $13.25, suggesting a potential upside of 34.11%. Given Eneti’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Eneti is more favorable than OceanPal.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

65.1% of Eneti shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 6.9% of OceanPal shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Eneti and OceanPal’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eneti 38.24% 1.67% 1.38% OceanPal N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Eneti beats OceanPal on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Eneti

Eneti, Inc. is focused on the offshore wind and marine-based renewable energy industry and has invested in the next generation of wind turbine installation vessels. It provides innovative maritime solutions to a wide variety of customers across the globe, safeguarding the environment, embracing sustainable business practices and generating risk-adjusted returns throughout the industry cycle. The company was founded by Emanuele A. Lauro and Robert L. Bugbee on March 20, 2013 and is headquartered in Monaco.

About OceanPal

OceanPal Inc. focuses on the provision of ocean-going transportation services worldwide. The company owns and operates drybulk carriers that transport major bulks, such as iron ore, coal, and grains, as well as minor bulks comprising bauxite, phosphate, and fertilizers. As of October 31, 2022, its fleet consisted of four dry bulk carriers, which include two Panamaxes and two Capesize vessels with a cargo carrying capacity of approximately 496,374 deadweight tons. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Athens, Greece.

