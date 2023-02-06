Archvest Wealth Advisors Inc. Has $442,000 Position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF)

Archvest Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF – Get Rating) by 103.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,578 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,924 shares during the quarter. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF accounts for approximately 0.5% of Archvest Wealth Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Archvest Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF were worth $442,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of FNDF. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 5.0% in the third quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC now owns 43,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after purchasing an additional 2,058 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 82.8% during the 3rd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 11,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 5,331 shares during the period. BRR OpCo LLC lifted its position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. BRR OpCo LLC now owns 3,145,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,119,000 after acquiring an additional 130,503 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 3.6% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 144,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,354,000 after purchasing an additional 5,074 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 11.7% in the third quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC now owns 156,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,926,000 after acquiring an additional 16,316 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of FNDF traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $31.08. 255,175 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 928,311. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF has a 52-week low of $24.81 and a 52-week high of $34.25. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.57.

