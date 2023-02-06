Argus Increases Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) Price Target to $133.00

Posted by on Feb 6th, 2023

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOMGet Rating) had its price objective upped by Argus from $128.00 to $133.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $98.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised Exxon Mobil from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Exxon Mobil from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $115.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Mizuho raised shares of Exxon Mobil from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $117.96.

Exxon Mobil Price Performance

Exxon Mobil stock opened at $111.92 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $109.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $102.71. Exxon Mobil has a 12-month low of $74.03 and a 12-month high of $117.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $460.92 billion, a PE ratio of 8.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.11.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOMGet Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $3.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.32 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $95.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.21 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 31.25% and a net margin of 13.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.05 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil will post 10.11 EPS for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 13th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.45%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.50, for a total value of $288,750.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 31,772 shares in the company, valued at $3,669,666. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Karp Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 259.0% in the 3rd quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 377 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Align Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 61.7% in the third quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 443 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. Finally, Horizons Wealth Management bought a new position in Exxon Mobil during the second quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.49% of the company’s stock.

About Exxon Mobil

(Get Rating)

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

See Also

The Fly logo

Analyst Recommendations for Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM)

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.