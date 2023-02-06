Aspen Investment Management Inc Boosts Stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Aspen Investment Management Inc increased its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 49,615 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,585 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for 1.7% of Aspen Investment Management Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Aspen Investment Management Inc’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $2,613,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IEFA. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2,004.0% in the second quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 526 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Country Trust Bank lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1,226.9% in the third quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 690 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. Knott David M Jr purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the second quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 64.4% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 919 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 360 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IEFA stock opened at $66.97 on Monday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $56.55 and a 1 year high of $70.84. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.12.

