Aspen Investment Management Inc Grows Position in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Aspen Investment Management Inc lifted its stake in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 62,166 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 872 shares during the quarter. Aspen Investment Management Inc’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $819,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HBAN. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 33.9% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 24,566,817 shares of the bank’s stock worth $295,539,000 after buying an additional 6,214,626 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 8.8% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 69,263,384 shares of the bank’s stock worth $833,239,000 after buying an additional 5,592,181 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 1.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 162,794,916 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,380,062,000 after buying an additional 2,353,575 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 9,607.8% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,267,154 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,881,000 after buying an additional 2,243,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 35.9% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,750,314 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $93,235,000 after purchasing an additional 2,046,809 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

HBAN stock opened at $15.34 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.11. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a twelve month low of $11.67 and a twelve month high of $16.51.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 20th will be issued a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 17th. Huntington Bancshares’s payout ratio is presently 42.76%.

In other news, Director David L. Porteous sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.01, for a total value of $1,200,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 62,845 shares in the company, valued at $943,303.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Huntington Bancshares news, Director David L. Porteous sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.01, for a total transaction of $1,200,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 62,845 shares in the company, valued at approximately $943,303.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael Scott Jones sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.25, for a total transaction of $762,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 52,647 shares in the company, valued at $802,866.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on HBAN. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research upped their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.53.

Huntington Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It provides commercial and consumer banking services, mortgage banking services, automobile financing, recreational vehicle and marine financing, equipment leasing, investment management, trust services, brokerage services, insurance programs, other financial products and services.

