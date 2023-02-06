Aspen Investment Management Inc Has $381,000 Stake in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Aspen Investment Management Inc trimmed its position in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,503 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Aspen Investment Management Inc’s holdings in Workday were worth $381,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WDAY. MGO One Seven LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Workday by 3.9% in the second quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 1,756 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Workday by 2.7% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 2,813 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $674,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. RB Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Workday by 2.8% in the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 2,763 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $662,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New increased its stake in shares of Workday by 3.8% in the second quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 2,114 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Workday by 1.9% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,295 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. 66.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Workday alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Capital One Financial assumed coverage on Workday in a research note on Friday, January 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. Cowen upped their price objective on Workday from $220.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Societe Generale lowered their price objective on Workday to $212.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Workday from $282.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Macquarie assumed coverage on Workday in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Workday has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $215.09.

Insider Buying and Selling

Workday Price Performance

In related news, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 2,787 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.72, for a total value of $450,713.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 415,722 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,230,561.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other Workday news, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 2,787 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.72, for a total transaction of $450,713.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 415,722 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,230,561.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, COO James Bozzini sold 4,389 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.72, for a total value of $709,789.08. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 103,228 shares in the company, valued at $16,694,032.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 119,548 shares of company stock worth $20,795,439 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 21.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WDAY opened at $182.24 on Monday. Workday, Inc. has a 12-month low of $128.72 and a 12-month high of $250.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $169.22 and its 200 day moving average is $159.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market cap of $46.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -149.88, a P/E/G ratio of 189.59 and a beta of 1.25.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 29th. The software maker reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.18. Workday had a negative return on equity of 2.11% and a negative net margin of 5.29%. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.97 EPS. Workday’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Workday, Inc. will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Workday announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, November 29th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the software maker to purchase up to 1.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

About Workday

(Get Rating)

Workday, Inc engages in the development of enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources. It delivers financial management, human capital management and analytics applications designed for companies, educational institutions and government agencies. The company was founded by David A.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WDAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Workday Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workday and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.