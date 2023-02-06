Aspen Investment Management Inc Sells 51 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Aspen Investment Management Inc lessened its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,343 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 51 shares during the quarter. Aspen Investment Management Inc’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $678,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of UNH. TimeScale Financial Inc. increased its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 276.9% during the 3rd quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 49 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC increased its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 160.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 52 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Knott David M Jr acquired a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Belmont Capital LLC increased its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 294.1% during the 3rd quarter. Belmont Capital LLC now owns 67 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Dell Group LLC increased its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 76.9% during the 3rd quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 69 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.31% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $542.30, for a total transaction of $244,035.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,736 shares in the company, valued at $4,737,532.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

UNH has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James lowered shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $615.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $575.00 to $590.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $625.00 to $618.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 17th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $590.00 to $550.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $599.39.

NYSE:UNH opened at $474.40 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $512.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $522.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of $443.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.69. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $445.73 and a twelve month high of $558.10.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.17 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $82.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.53 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.21% and a return on equity of 27.04%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.48 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

