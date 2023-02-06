ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZY) Releases Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZY – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The industrial products company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16, Zacks reports. ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) had a net margin of 11.12% and a return on equity of 16.27%. The business had revenue of $3.07 billion for the quarter.
ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) Trading Up 2.5 %
ASAZY traded up $0.31 during trading on Friday, reaching $12.66. The company had a trading volume of 96,139 shares, compared to its average volume of 166,016. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.36. ASSA ABLOY AB has a 12-month low of $8.69 and a 12-month high of $15.07. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.76. The company has a market cap of $28.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.46, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.99.
ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) Cuts Dividend
The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 22nd were paid a $0.0627 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 21st. This represents a yield of 1.17%. ASSA ABLOY AB (publ)’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.03%.
ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) Company Profile
Assa Abloy AB engages in the provision of intelligent lock and security solutions. It operates through the following divisions: Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), Americas, Asia Pacific, Global Technologies, and Entrance Systems. The regional divisions, namely EMEA, Americas, and Asia Pacific manufacture and sell mechanical and electromechanical locks, digital door locks and smart home access solutions, high-security doors, fire doors and hardware adapted to the local market’s standards and security requirements.
