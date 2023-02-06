Assurant (AIZ) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ – Get Rating) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, February 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.59 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of Assurant stock opened at $133.63 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $127.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $142.54. The company has a market cap of $7.06 billion, a PE ratio of 22.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.54. Assurant has a fifty-two week low of $119.01 and a fifty-two week high of $194.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.44.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 27th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 24th. Assurant’s dividend payout ratio is 48.11%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Assurant by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Assurant during the 1st quarter worth $293,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new position in Assurant during the 1st quarter worth $274,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its stake in Assurant by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 1,816 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Assurant during the 1st quarter worth $245,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.86% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on AIZ. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Assurant from $215.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Assurant from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $199.00 to $151.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. TheStreet downgraded Assurant from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Assurant from $144.00 to $133.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Assurant in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Assurant currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $154.75.

Assurant, Inc is a global provider of lifestyle and housing solutions that support, protect, and connect major consumer purchases. It operates through the following segments: Global Lifestyle, Global Housing, and Corporate and Other. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device solutions and extended service products and related services for mobile devices, consumer electronics and appliances, vehicle protection and related services, and credit protection and other insurance products.

