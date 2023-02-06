Augur (REP) Trading 36.7% Higher This Week

Augur (REP) traded 31.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 5th. One Augur token can now be bought for $8.47 or 0.00036920 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Augur has a market capitalization of $93.12 million and approximately $484.86 million worth of Augur was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Augur has traded up 36.7% against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00002633 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0618 or 0.00000269 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0767 or 0.00000334 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000007 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $97.72 or 0.00425278 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0266 or 0.00000116 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6,665.56 or 0.29007242 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $97.73 or 0.00425303 BTC.
About Augur
Augur’s genesis date was November 17th, 2014. Augur’s total supply is 11,000,000 tokens. Augur’s official website is www.augur.net. The Reddit community for Augur is https://reddit.com/r/augur and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Augur’s official Twitter account is @augurproject and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Augur Token Trading
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Augur directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Augur should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Augur using one of the exchanges listed above.
Receive News & Updates for Augur Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Augur and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.