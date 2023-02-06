Aveo Capital Partners LLC Acquires 44,752 Shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DUHP)

Aveo Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DUHP – Get Rating) by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 289,896 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,752 shares during the period. Dimensional US High Profitability ETF makes up approximately 1.1% of Aveo Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Aveo Capital Partners LLC owned 0.63% of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF worth $6,186,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DUHP. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF in the second quarter worth $1,338,000. REDW Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 54.6% during the second quarter. REDW Wealth LLC now owns 227,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,119,000 after purchasing an additional 80,373 shares during the last quarter. Landmark Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 100.7% during the second quarter. Landmark Financial Advisors LLC now owns 52,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,191,000 after purchasing an additional 26,562 shares during the last quarter. LVZ Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 6,670.8% during the third quarter. LVZ Inc. now owns 2,212,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,219,000 after purchasing an additional 2,180,022 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Helen Stephens Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF during the third quarter worth $2,517,000.

Dimensional US High Profitability ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF stock traded down $0.16 during trading on Monday, hitting $25.33. 27,922 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 441,076. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.96. Dimensional US High Profitability ETF has a 52-week low of $21.09 and a 52-week high of $26.89.

