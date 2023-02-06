Aveo Capital Partners LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE)

Aveo Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE – Get Rating) by 26.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 492,771 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 103,040 shares during the period. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF accounts for approximately 1.7% of Aveo Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Aveo Capital Partners LLC owned 0.63% of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF worth $9,900,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 67.2% during the third quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 18,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after acquiring an additional 7,236 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 426.2% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,576,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,842,000 after purchasing an additional 2,897,179 shares in the last quarter. WMG Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 1.8% in the second quarter. WMG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 89,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,064,000 after acquiring an additional 1,571 shares in the last quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $4,749,000. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lifted its holdings in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 63.4% in the 2nd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 389,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,027,000 after acquiring an additional 151,244 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF Price Performance

DFAE stock traded down $0.41 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $23.14. 46,045 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 627,164. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $22.87 and its 200-day moving average is $22.15. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF has a 52-week low of $19.43 and a 52-week high of $28.05.

