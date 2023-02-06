Aveo Capital Partners LLC Buys 2,797 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Aveo Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 88,395 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,797 shares during the quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $3,214,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Intelligent Financial Strategies purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the second quarter worth $25,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 300.9% in the 3rd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 882 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 662 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 240.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the third quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VEA traded down $0.70 during trading on Monday, reaching $44.94. The stock had a trading volume of 1,787,740 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,197,827. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $35.42 and a 1-year high of $50.53. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $43.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.39.

