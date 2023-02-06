Aveo Capital Partners LLC Grows Position in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP)

Aveo Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 95,737 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,923 shares during the quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Alerian MLP ETF worth $3,500,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 114.3% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in Alerian MLP ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF in the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF in the second quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:AMLP traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $40.13. The company had a trading volume of 351,095 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,421,879. Alerian MLP ETF has a twelve month low of $32.25 and a twelve month high of $42.47. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.23.

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

