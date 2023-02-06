Aveo Capital Partners LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX)

Aveo Capital Partners LLC decreased its holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Get Rating) by 28.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,231 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,341 shares during the quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF were worth $2,623,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its position in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 68.5% in the third quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 123 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF during the third quarter valued at about $74,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,315 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,650,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,171 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,517,000 after acquiring an additional 927 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Continuum Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 2,915 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $929,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the period.

iShares Semiconductor ETF stock traded down $5.53 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $420.56. 333,114 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,265,967. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $376.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $367.04. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a 1-year low of $287.82 and a 1-year high of $507.88.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th were given a $1.062 dividend. This represents a $4.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 13th.

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

