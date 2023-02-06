Aveo Capital Partners LLC Sells 25,689 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Aveo Capital Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Get Rating) by 21.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 92,524 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,689 shares during the quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $3,885,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 9.6% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 2,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 82.4% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 57.3% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 5.4% in the third quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 5,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the period. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 23.8% in the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA SPLG traded down $0.47 on Monday, reaching $48.03. The company had a trading volume of 387,543 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,548,556. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $40.92 and a 12 month high of $54.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $46.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.14.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

