Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID) Trading Down 6.1%

Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID – Get Rating) shares dropped 6.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $30.17 and last traded at $30.24. Approximately 50,838 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 190,118 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.21.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AVID has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price objective on Avid Technology from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. StockNews.com upgraded Avid Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.20.

Avid Technology Stock Down 4.7 %

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.63. The stock has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.54 and a beta of 1.24.

Insider Activity at Avid Technology

Avid Technology ( NASDAQ:AVID Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The technology company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.06. Avid Technology had a negative return on equity of 37.85% and a net margin of 10.75%. The firm had revenue of $102.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.35 million. Equities analysts expect that Avid Technology, Inc. will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Timothy Claman sold 4,462 shares of Avid Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.30, for a total transaction of $121,812.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 89,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,436,252. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, SVP Timothy Claman sold 4,462 shares of Avid Technology stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.30, for a total transaction of $121,812.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 89,240 shares in the company, valued at $2,436,252. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Tom J. A. Cordiner sold 29,978 shares of Avid Technology stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.90, for a total value of $836,386.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 193,136 shares in the company, valued at $5,388,494.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Avid Technology

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Avid Technology in the second quarter valued at $212,000. Herald Investment Management Ltd raised its stake in shares of Avid Technology by 11.1% in the second quarter. Herald Investment Management Ltd now owns 300,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,770,000 after buying an additional 30,000 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Avid Technology by 8.9% in the second quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 530,831 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,775,000 after buying an additional 43,583 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Avid Technology in the third quarter valued at $377,000. Finally, Forager Funds Management Pty Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Avid Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at $535,000. 90.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Avid Technology Company Profile

Avid Technology, Inc engages in the provision of technology services for media and entertainment industry. It develops, markets, sells, and supports software and integrated solutions for video and audio content creation, management and distribution. The company was founded by William J. Warner in September 1987 and is headquartered in Burlington, MA.

