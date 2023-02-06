Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) Price Hits $0.0000 on Major Exchanges

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded up 9.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 6th. Over the last seven days, Baby Doge Coin has traded 126.1% higher against the dollar. One Baby Doge Coin token can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. Baby Doge Coin has a market capitalization of $485.21 million and approximately $28.59 million worth of Baby Doge Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Baby Doge Coin alerts:

Binamars (BMARS) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $331.28 or 0.01441403 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00006932 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0304 or 0.00000133 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.49 or 0.00015165 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000576 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.32 or 0.00036205 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $390.82 or 0.01700474 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001106 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin Token Profile

Baby Doge Coin (CRYPTO:BabyDoge) is a token. It was first traded on June 1st, 2021. Baby Doge Coin’s total supply is 231,942,258,692,909,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 153,207,109,891,665,250 tokens. The official website for Baby Doge Coin is www.babydoge.com. Baby Doge Coin’s official Twitter account is @babydogecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Baby Doge Coin

According to CryptoCompare, “Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Baby Doge Coin has a current supply of 231,942,258,692,909,000 with 115,113,333,036,839,000 in circulation. The last known price of Baby Doge Coin is 0 USD and is down -2.15 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 100 active market(s) with $56,473,116.22 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.babydoge.com.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Baby Doge Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Baby Doge Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Baby Doge Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Baby Doge Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Baby Doge Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.