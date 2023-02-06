Bank of America Increases e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) Price Target to $75.00

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Bank of America from $65.00 to $75.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $54.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $55.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on e.l.f. Beauty from $64.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on e.l.f. Beauty in a report on Thursday, November 17th. They set a buy rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $66.36.

Shares of NYSE ELF opened at $69.74 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. e.l.f. Beauty has a fifty-two week low of $20.49 and a fifty-two week high of $71.62. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $55.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.96. The firm has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a PE ratio of 82.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.57.

In other e.l.f. Beauty news, CEO Tarang Amin sold 39,740 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.56, for a total value of $2,207,954.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 347,496 shares in the company, valued at $19,306,877.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other e.l.f. Beauty news, CEO Tarang Amin sold 39,740 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.56, for a total value of $2,207,954.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 347,496 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,306,877.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Scott Milsten sold 55,000 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.98, for a total value of $3,133,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 127,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,268,368.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 8.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 4.8% during the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 16,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $622,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 260.1% during the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 30,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,141,000 after buying an additional 21,922 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH acquired a new stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $676,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty in the second quarter valued at approximately $744,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty during the second quarter valued at approximately $644,000. Institutional investors own 95.14% of the company’s stock.

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of cosmetic and skin-care products. The company focuses on the e-commerce, national retailers, and international business channels. Its brands include elf, elf skin, WELL People and KEYS soulcare. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Oakland, CA.

