Barclays Downgrades NatWest Group (LON:NWG) to Equal Weight

NatWest Group (LON:NWG – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at Barclays to an “equal weight” rating in a report released on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. They presently have a GBX 400 ($4.94) price target on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 32.89% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on NWG. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 380 ($4.69) price target on shares of NatWest Group in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on shares of NatWest Group from GBX 350 ($4.32) to GBX 380 ($4.69) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a research report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 300 ($3.71) price target on shares of NatWest Group in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 344.29 ($4.25).

NatWest Group Stock Down 1.7 %

NWG stock traded down GBX 5.20 ($0.06) during trading on Monday, hitting GBX 301 ($3.72). 15,770,146 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,933,956. NatWest Group has a 52 week low of GBX 182.85 ($2.26) and a 52 week high of GBX 313.10 ($3.87). The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 277.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 257.08. The stock has a market capitalization of £29.11 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,114.81.

NatWest Group Company Profile

NatWest Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, Private Banking, RBS International, and NatWest Markets segments.

