Barclays Trims Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) Target Price to $74.00

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Barclays from $75.00 to $74.00 in a research report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on JCI. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Bank of America downgraded Johnson Controls International from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. StockNews.com raised Johnson Controls International from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Johnson Controls International from $70.00 to $74.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Johnson Controls International from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Johnson Controls International currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $70.79.

Johnson Controls International Stock Performance

Johnson Controls International stock opened at $65.72 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $66.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.71. The company has a market capitalization of $45.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.72, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.22. Johnson Controls International has a fifty-two week low of $45.52 and a fifty-two week high of $70.21.

Johnson Controls International Announces Dividend

Johnson Controls International ( NYSE:JCI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $6.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.25 billion. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 12.51% and a net margin of 4.98%. Johnson Controls International’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Johnson Controls International will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 19th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 16th. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.09%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Johnson Controls International news, EVP Michael J. Ellis sold 28,825 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.15, for a total transaction of $1,877,948.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,101 shares in the company, valued at $527,780.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Johnson Controls International news, EVP Michael J. Ellis sold 28,825 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.15, for a total transaction of $1,877,948.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,101 shares in the company, valued at $527,780.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael J. Ellis sold 1,194 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.16, for a total value of $78,995.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,902 shares in the company, valued at $787,436.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Johnson Controls International

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 113.4% during the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 3,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 1,905 shares during the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC increased its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 14.8% in the second quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 8,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after buying an additional 1,069 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 17.1% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 859,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,283,000 after buying an additional 125,229 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 1.5% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 38,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,887,000 after buying an additional 566 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH increased its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 3.0% in the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 40,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,977,000 after buying an additional 1,178 shares during the last quarter. 88.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Johnson Controls International Company Profile

Johnson Controls International Plc engages in the provision of building products, energy solutions, integrated infrastructure and next generation transportation systems. Its technology and service capabilities include fire, security, HVAC, power solutions and energy storage to serve various end markets including large institutions, commercial buildings, retail, industrial, small business and residential.

