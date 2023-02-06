Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.20

Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, February 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share on Friday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 16th.
Shares of BBWI traded down $0.83 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $46.02. 1,880,395 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,752,875. Bath & Body Works has a 1-year low of $25.75 and a 1-year high of $62.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.51 billion, a PE ratio of 11.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.74. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $43.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.78.
Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 16th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.21. Bath & Body Works had a net margin of 12.48% and a negative return on equity of 40.90%. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Bath & Body Works will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BBWI. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Bath & Body Works by 24.6% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 768 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Bath & Body Works during the second quarter worth approximately $212,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in Bath & Body Works by 81.3% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 2,028 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in Bath & Body Works in the first quarter worth approximately $272,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Bath & Body Works by 3.7% in the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 8,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. 96.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Bath & Body Works, Inc is a specialty retailers and home to America’s Favorite Fragrances, offering a breadth of exclusive fragrances for the body and home, including the selling collections for fine fragrance mist, body lotion and body cream, 3-wick candles, home fragrance diffusers and liquid hand soap.
