Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.20

Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, February 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share on Friday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 16th.

Bath & Body Works Stock Performance

Shares of BBWI traded down $0.83 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $46.02. 1,880,395 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,752,875. Bath & Body Works has a 1-year low of $25.75 and a 1-year high of $62.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.51 billion, a PE ratio of 11.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.74. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $43.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.78.

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 16th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.21. Bath & Body Works had a net margin of 12.48% and a negative return on equity of 40.90%. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Bath & Body Works will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several equities research analysts have commented on BBWI shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Bath & Body Works from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Bath & Body Works from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Bath & Body Works from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Bath & Body Works from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $55.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on Bath & Body Works from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.55.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BBWI. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Bath & Body Works by 24.6% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 768 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Bath & Body Works during the second quarter worth approximately $212,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in Bath & Body Works by 81.3% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 2,028 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in Bath & Body Works in the first quarter worth approximately $272,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Bath & Body Works by 3.7% in the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 8,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. 96.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Bath & Body Works

Bath & Body Works, Inc is a specialty retailers and home to America’s Favorite Fragrances, offering a breadth of exclusive fragrances for the body and home, including the selling collections for fine fragrance mist, body lotion and body cream, 3-wick candles, home fragrance diffusers and liquid hand soap.

