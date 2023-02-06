Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) Price Target Cut to $60.00

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX – Get Rating) had its target price cut by investment analysts at KeyCorp from $73.00 to $60.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock. KeyCorp’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 28.53% from the company’s current price.

BAX has been the topic of several other research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on Baxter International in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Baxter International from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 6th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Baxter International from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Raymond James cut Baxter International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Baxter International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, December 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.07.

Baxter International Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BAX opened at $46.68 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.89, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90. Baxter International has a 52-week low of $43.25 and a 52-week high of $89.70.

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of Baxter International

In related news, SVP Jeanne K. Mason sold 59,477 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.70, for a total value of $2,658,621.90. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 126,231 shares in the company, valued at $5,642,525.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its position in Baxter International by 30.1% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 10,964 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $850,000 after purchasing an additional 2,535 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Baxter International by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 281,374 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $21,818,000 after buying an additional 15,925 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its stake in Baxter International by 29.2% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,351 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in Baxter International during the 1st quarter worth $340,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Baxter International by 6.2% during the first quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,815 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $373,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.84% of the company’s stock.

About Baxter International

Baxter International, Inc engages in the provision of a portfolio of essential renal and hospital products, including acute and chronic dialysis, sterile IV solutions, infusion systems and devices, parenteral nutrition therapies, premixed and oncolytic injectable, bio surgery products and anesthetics, drug reconstitution systems and pharmacy automation, software, and services.

