Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) Stock Holdings Increased by Palisade Asset Management LLC

Palisade Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 42,857 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 802 shares during the quarter. Becton, Dickinson and makes up 1.3% of Palisade Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Palisade Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $9,550,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BDX. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 108.7% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,814,411 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $6,610,557,000 after acquiring an additional 13,965,418 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC grew its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 5,449,396 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,343,440,000 after buying an additional 292,766 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,219,559 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,286,779,000 after acquiring an additional 725,606 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,648,455 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $590,155,000 after acquiring an additional 25,525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 18.7% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,309,921 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $569,465,000 after purchasing an additional 363,641 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.08% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BDX. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and to $255.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Becton, Dickinson and from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Bank of America upgraded Becton, Dickinson and from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $250.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and from $319.00 to $272.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Becton, Dickinson and in a report on Friday, November 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $275.70.

Becton, Dickinson and Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of Becton, Dickinson and stock traded up $2.28 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $248.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 328,656 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,199,090. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.12, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.54. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 1-year low of $215.90 and a 1-year high of $280.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $251.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $244.58.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $4.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.59 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 8.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.64 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Becton, Dickinson and Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.68%.

About Becton, Dickinson and

Becton, Dickinson & Co engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products. It operates through the following segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional. The BD Medical segment produces medical technologies and devices that are used to help improve healthcare delivery.

