Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC) Shares Sold by Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC

Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,625 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 580 shares during the quarter. Belden accounts for 0.5% of Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Belden were worth $1,118,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in Belden by 88.0% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 515 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Belden by 483.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 583 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Belden during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Belden by 2,935.1% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,123 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Belden by 87.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,105 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.88% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on BDC shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Belden in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Belden from $77.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Belden from $67.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Belden in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $86.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Belden presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.00.

Belden Stock Performance

Belden Dividend Announcement

Shares of BDC stock traded down $0.54 during trading on Monday, reaching $83.66. The company had a trading volume of 5,962 shares, compared to its average volume of 227,615. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.98. The company has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a PE ratio of 26.15 and a beta of 1.36. Belden Inc. has a one year low of $47.89 and a one year high of $84.85.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.24%. Belden’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.21%.

Insider Transactions at Belden

In other Belden news, Director Jonathan C. Klein sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.82, for a total value of $79,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,053 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,121,710.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Belden Profile

Belden, Inc engages in the provision of innovative signal transmission solutions. It operates through the Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Solutions segments. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers network infrastructure solutions, as well as cabling and connectivity solutions for broadcast, commercial audio/video, and security applications.

