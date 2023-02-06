Biconomy (BICO) One Day Trading Volume Reaches $4.62 Million

Biconomy (BICO) traded up 2.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on February 6th. In the last seven days, Biconomy has traded 5% lower against the dollar. Biconomy has a market capitalization of $180.77 million and approximately $4.62 million worth of Biconomy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Biconomy token can now be purchased for approximately $0.39 or 0.00001678 BTC on popular exchanges.

Biconomy Profile

Biconomy was first traded on December 1st, 2021. Biconomy’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 467,144,489 tokens. Biconomy’s official Twitter account is @biconomy and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Biconomy is medium.com/biconomy. The official website for Biconomy is biconomy.io.

Buying and Selling Biconomy

According to CryptoCompare, “Biconomy is a multichain relayer protocol that aims to reduce the friction point when dealing with blockchain technology for its mass adoption.”

