BigSur Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

BigSur Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 28,000 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. BigSur Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $314,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in F. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Ford Motor during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lifted its position in Ford Motor by 62.5% during the second quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 2,616 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,006 shares during the period. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 65.8% during the third quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,836 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 107.6% during the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,020 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,565 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.68% of the company’s stock.

Ford Motor stock opened at $13.21 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.47. The company has a market cap of $53.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.52. Ford Motor has a 52-week low of $10.61 and a 52-week high of $18.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06.

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The auto manufacturer reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.09). Ford Motor had a negative net margin of 1.25% and a positive return on equity of 17.45%. The company had revenue of $41.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Ford Motor will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 13th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 10th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.54%. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is currently -117.65%.

In related news, insider Stuart J. Rowley sold 29,821 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.97, for a total value of $416,599.37. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 224,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,142,942.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Ford Motor from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on Ford Motor in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Ford Motor from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $11.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Ford Motor from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.89.

Ford Motor Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of automobiles. It operates through the following segments: Automotive, Mobility, Ford Credit, Corporate Other, Interest on Debt, and Special Items. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, markets, and services Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories.

