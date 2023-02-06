BigSur Wealth Management LLC Sells 500 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

BigSur Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 10,000 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. BigSur Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,214,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NVDA. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 6.5% in the second quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 49,800 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $7,549,000 after purchasing an additional 3,055 shares in the last quarter. Fortune 45 LLC raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 34.4% in the second quarter. Fortune 45 LLC now owns 2,027 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. Covenant Partners LLC raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 6.2% in the second quarter. Covenant Partners LLC now owns 6,458 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $979,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Apexium Financial LP raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 137.4% in the second quarter. Apexium Financial LP now owns 1,690 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 978 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 55.4% in the second quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 6,153 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $933,000 after purchasing an additional 2,193 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Insider Transactions at NVIDIA

In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 120,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.84, for a total value of $19,060,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,325,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $210,604,049.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Colette Kress sold 10,741 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $2,148,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 536,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $107,392,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 120,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.84, for a total value of $19,060,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,325,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,604,049.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 262,060 shares of company stock worth $43,817,257. 4.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

NASDAQ NVDA opened at $207.60 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $516.92 billion, a PE ratio of 89.79, a P/E/G ratio of 5.73 and a beta of 1.79. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $168.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $156.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 3.39 and a quick ratio of 2.74. NVIDIA Co. has a 1-year low of $108.13 and a 1-year high of $289.46.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $5.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.82 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 20.85% and a return on equity of 30.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.01 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.08%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.81%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on NVDA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on NVIDIA from $150.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $210.00 target price (up from $205.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Citigroup cut their target price on NVIDIA from $248.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on NVIDIA from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their target price on NVIDIA from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $209.23.

NVIDIA Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment consists of product brands, including GeForce for gamers, Quadro for designers, Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers, and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.