BigSur Wealth Management LLC Sells 9,417 Shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY)

BigSur Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY – Get Rating) by 80.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,250 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 9,417 shares during the quarter. BigSur Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF were worth $107,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 399.1% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,211,853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $70,517,000 after purchasing an additional 969,062 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 84.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,750,438 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $124,683,000 after purchasing an additional 800,235 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 359.3% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 525,890 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,602,000 after purchasing an additional 411,394 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $20,019,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 85.4% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 598,275 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $42,615,000 after purchasing an additional 275,609 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA EWY opened at $61.72 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.89. iShares MSCI South Korea ETF has a one year low of $47.19 and a one year high of $74.66.

iShares MSCI South Korea Capped ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Korea 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Stock Market Division of the Korean Exchange.

