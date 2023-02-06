BigSur Wealth Management LLC Trims Stake in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

BigSur Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,342 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,718 shares during the quarter. Blackstone accounts for about 2.1% of BigSur Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. BigSur Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $4,214,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Colony Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 14,333 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,308,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 3.1% during the second quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 3,300 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Davis R M Inc. grew its position in Blackstone by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 5,769 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $526,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC increased its stake in Blackstone by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 966 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MONECO Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 0.7% during the third quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 16,696 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,397,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. 62.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on BX shares. Argus cut their price objective on Blackstone from $137.00 to $115.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Blackstone from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Blackstone from $127.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Blackstone from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Blackstone from $114.00 to $111.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Blackstone currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.33.

Blackstone Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of BX opened at $96.09 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $82.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.38. The stock has a market cap of $67.43 billion, a PE ratio of 40.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Blackstone Inc. has a 52-week low of $71.72 and a 52-week high of $138.29.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The asset manager reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. Blackstone had a return on equity of 18.89% and a net margin of 20.52%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.71 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Blackstone Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 13th. Investors of record on Monday, February 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. This is a boost from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 3rd. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.79%. Blackstone’s payout ratio is presently 153.59%.

Insider Activity at Blackstone

In related news, insider John G. Finley sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.21, for a total transaction of $5,360,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 355,698 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,134,382.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Blackstone news, insider John G. Finley sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.21, for a total transaction of $5,360,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 355,698 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,134,382.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider John G. Finley sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.37, for a total transaction of $4,014,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 350,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,130,001.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,919,939 shares of company stock valued at $161,900,196 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Company Profile

Blackstone, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Private Equity, Real Estate, Hedge Fund Solutions and Credit. The Private Equity segment consists of its flagship corporate private equity funds, Blackstone Capital Partners funds, sector-focused corporate private equity funds, including energy-focused funds, Blackstone Energy Partners funds, and Blackstone Core Equity Partners.

See Also

