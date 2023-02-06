BigSur Wealth Management LLC Trims Stake in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

BigSur Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,185 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 65 shares during the period. BigSur Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Cintas were worth $1,625,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CTAS. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its position in Cintas by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 635 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in Cintas by 22.9% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 134 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in Cintas by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 7,097 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,651,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Terra Nova Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Cintas by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Terra Nova Asset Management LLC now owns 1,085 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $421,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Cintas by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 277 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.92% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on CTAS shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on Cintas from $435.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Cintas from $373.00 to $401.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Cintas from $490.00 to $507.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Cintas from $450.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $463.00 target price on shares of Cintas in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cintas has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $476.10.

CTAS opened at $442.42 on Monday. Cintas Co. has a one year low of $343.86 and a one year high of $470.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.96 billion, a PE ratio of 36.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $448.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $427.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.86.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 21st. The business services provider reported $3.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.09. Cintas had a return on equity of 37.89% and a net margin of 15.35%. The firm had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.76 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cintas Co. will post 12.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be issued a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.43%.

In other Cintas news, CAO Michael Lawrence Thompson sold 14,795 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $444.98, for a total value of $6,583,479.10. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 23,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,376,043.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 15.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cintas Corp. engages in the provision of corporate identity uniforms through rental and sales programs. It operates through the following segments: Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other. The Uniform Rental and Facility Services segment consists of the rental and servicing of uniforms and other garments including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items.

