Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) Shares Gap Down to $24.33

Shares of Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $24.33, but opened at $23.33. Bilibili shares last traded at $23.04, with a volume of 1,213,011 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Bilibili from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Bilibili from $22.20 to $25.30 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Bank of America upped their price target on Bilibili from $11.50 to $13.50 in a research report on Friday, November 25th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Bilibili from $12.00 to $15.50 in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, HSBC cut their target price on Bilibili from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.33.

Bilibili Trading Down 5.9 %

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.09. The company has a market cap of $8.94 billion, a PE ratio of -7.25 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.64.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bilibili

Bilibili ( NASDAQ:BILI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 29th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.77) by $0.05. Bilibili had a negative net margin of 37.78% and a negative return on equity of 43.42%. The firm had revenue of $814.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $823.72 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bilibili Inc. will post -2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Bilibili by 101.8% in the first quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 113,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,120,000 after purchasing an additional 57,090 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Bilibili by 39.6% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 1,422 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bilibili by 382.2% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 814 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Bilibili by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,000 after purchasing an additional 1,942 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in shares of Bilibili by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 69,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,765,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.27% of the company’s stock.

About Bilibili

Bilibili, Inc is a holding company, which represents the iconic brand of online entertainment for young generations in China. It offers a wide array of content serving young generations’ diverse interests. The firm enables broad video-based content consumption scenarios centered around professional user generated videos (PUGV) supplemented with live broadcasting, occupationally generated videos, or occupationally generated videos (OGV), and more.

Featured Articles

