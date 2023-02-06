BinaryX (BNX) Market Cap Reaches $357.07 Million

BinaryX (BNX) traded 2.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on February 6th. One BinaryX token can currently be purchased for approximately $91.98 or 0.00399307 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, BinaryX has traded 9.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. BinaryX has a total market capitalization of $357.07 million and approximately $6.30 million worth of BinaryX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00002687 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0625 or 0.00000274 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0776 or 0.00000340 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $98.89 or 0.00433532 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 17.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0263 or 0.00000115 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,745.19 or 0.29570240 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $97.41 or 0.00427037 BTC.

About BinaryX

BinaryX’s genesis date was May 6th, 2021. BinaryX’s total supply is 6,203,905 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,940,907 tokens. The official website for BinaryX is www.binaryx.pro?cmc. BinaryX’s official Twitter account is @binary_x and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling BinaryX

According to CryptoCompare, “Cyber Dragon is an online game based on Binance Smart Chain (BSC). Players can create characters, challenge copies, and loot rare items. The final challenge is to defeat the ultimate boss, the cyber dragon. The tokens paid by all players will become the assets of the cyber dragon's treasure house. Defeating the dragon will receive the dragon treasure house rewards. The Cyber Dragon will be reborn and become stronger, increase the wealth of the treasure house and wait for the players to challenge again.Cyber ​​Dragon's governance tokens, BNX token holders can participate in community governance and voting rights on major game decisions. At the same time, holding BNX tokens can also get regular airdrops of gold. Some key operations of the game require consuming BNX tokens, such as creating heroes, forging rare equipment, challenging the Cyber ​​Dragon dungeon and some top dungeons. Ways to get BNX tokens: buying from Dex such as Pancake, Babyswap, challenging specific dungeons in the game, and participating in other Defi products of BinaryX. Most of the BNX paid by users in the game will be used to set event rewards and returned to users.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BinaryX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BinaryX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BinaryX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

