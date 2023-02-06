BinaryX (BNX) Trading 5.2% Higher Over Last 7 Days

BinaryX (BNX) traded down 2.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 5th. One BinaryX token can currently be purchased for approximately $91.70 or 0.00400642 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, BinaryX has traded 5.2% higher against the dollar. BinaryX has a total market capitalization of $264.10 million and approximately $6.38 million worth of BinaryX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00002636 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0618 or 0.00000269 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0767 or 0.00000334 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $97.72 or 0.00425278 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0266 or 0.00000116 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6,665.56 or 0.29007242 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $97.73 or 0.00425303 BTC.

About BinaryX

BinaryX was first traded on May 6th, 2021. BinaryX’s total supply is 6,203,764 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,879,932 tokens. BinaryX’s official Twitter account is @binary_x and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for BinaryX is www.binaryx.pro?cmc.

Buying and Selling BinaryX

According to CryptoCompare, “Cyber Dragon is an online game based on Binance Smart Chain (BSC). Players can create characters, challenge copies, and loot rare items. The final challenge is to defeat the ultimate boss, the cyber dragon. The tokens paid by all players will become the assets of the cyber dragon's treasure house. Defeating the dragon will receive the dragon treasure house rewards. The Cyber Dragon will be reborn and become stronger, increase the wealth of the treasure house and wait for the players to challenge again.Cyber ​​Dragon's governance tokens, BNX token holders can participate in community governance and voting rights on major game decisions. At the same time, holding BNX tokens can also get regular airdrops of gold. Some key operations of the game require consuming BNX tokens, such as creating heroes, forging rare equipment, challenging the Cyber ​​Dragon dungeon and some top dungeons. Ways to get BNX tokens: buying from Dex such as Pancake, Babyswap, challenging specific dungeons in the game, and participating in other Defi products of BinaryX. Most of the BNX paid by users in the game will be used to set event rewards and returned to users.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BinaryX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BinaryX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BinaryX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

