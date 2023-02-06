Bitcoin Private Tops 24 Hour Volume of $1,455.42 (BTCP)

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 5th. One Bitcoin Private coin can now be bought for $0.39 or 0.00001701 BTC on popular exchanges. Bitcoin Private has a market cap of $1.86 million and $1,455.42 worth of Bitcoin Private was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Bitcoin Private has traded 21.8% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $43.87 or 0.00191808 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.06 or 0.00074562 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.28 or 0.00044953 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001725 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001216 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0492 or 0.00000215 BTC.

About Bitcoin Private

Bitcoin Private is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on March 3rd, 2018. Bitcoin Private’s total supply is 22,815,307 coins and its circulating supply is 4,785,761 coins. Bitcoin Private’s official website is btcprivate.org. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Private is https://reddit.com/r/btc_private and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin Private’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinprivate and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Bitcoin Private Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Private (BTCP) is a Bitcoin hard fork with the snapshot happening on February 28th, the fork will consist of a mix between BTC and ZCL.BTCP will use ZClassic (zk-snarks). This means payments are published on a public blockchain, but the sender, recipient and other transactional metadata remain unidentifiable.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Private directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Private should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin Private using one of the exchanges listed above.

