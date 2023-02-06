BitShares (BTS) Trading 4.7% Lower Over Last 7 Days

BitShares (BTS) traded 3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 5th. BitShares has a total market capitalization of $33.64 million and $1.46 million worth of BitShares was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, BitShares has traded 4.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One BitShares coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0112 or 0.00000049 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Belrium (BEL) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.64 or 0.00015899 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0633 or 0.00000276 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00005134 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00009140 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000853 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00005395 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001953 BTC.

About BitShares

BitShares (CRYPTO:BTS) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 19th, 2014. BitShares’ total supply is 2,994,786,934 coins and its circulating supply is 2,994,804,385 coins. The Reddit community for BitShares is https://reddit.com/r/bitshares and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BitShares’ official Twitter account is @bitsharesgroup and its Facebook page is accessible here. BitShares’ official website is bitshares.github.io. The official message board for BitShares is bitsharestalk.org.

Buying and Selling BitShares

According to CryptoCompare, “BitShares (BTS) was first introduced in a White Paper titled “A Peer-to-Peer Polymorphic Digital Asset Exchange” by Daniel Larimer, Charles Hoskinson, and Stan Larimer. It is a brand of open-source software based on as blockchain technology as used by Bitcoin.Unlike bitcoins, which do not produce any income for their owners, BitShare can be used to launch Decentralized Autonomous Companies (DACs) which issue shares, produce profits and distribute profits to shareholders. As such, BitShares is about making profitable companies that people want to own shares in, thus creating a return for the shareholders. The first DAC launched by this process was called BitSharesX, a decentralized asset exchange based in Hong Kong.BitShares was originally launched under the name of ProtoShares (PTS); it was later renamed to BitShares (BTS) and “reloaded” in November 2014 by merging several products into BitShares (BTS).”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitShares directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitShares should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitShares using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

