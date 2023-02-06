Black Diamond Financial LLC Acquires New Stake in WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC)

Black Diamond Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $403,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in WillScot Mobile Mini in the second quarter worth $25,000. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new position in WillScot Mobile Mini during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini in the first quarter valued at about $46,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 113.1% during the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 1,018 shares during the period. 97.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WillScot Mobile Mini stock opened at $47.36 on Monday. WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. has a one year low of $30.52 and a one year high of $49.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $46.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.55. The company has a market capitalization of $9.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.91, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.54.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on WillScot Mobile Mini from $45.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on WillScot Mobile Mini from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th.

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides modular and portable storage services. The firm offers furniture rental, transportation and logistics, storage & facilities services and commercial real estate services. It offers turnkey office space and storage solutions for temporary applications in the commercial and industrial, construction, retail, education, health care, government, transportation, security and energy sectors.

