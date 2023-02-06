Black Diamond Financial LLC Has $1.06 Million Position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCG)

Black Diamond Financial LLC increased its position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCG – Get Rating) by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,984 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,988 shares during the quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC owned 0.10% of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF worth $1,057,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IMCG. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 126.4% in the third quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 51,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,722,000 after acquiring an additional 28,704 shares during the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $265,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 18,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,006,000 after buying an additional 960 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 61,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,118,000 after buying an additional 2,024 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Castle Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC now owns 39,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,009,000 after buying an additional 4,064 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $59.92 on Monday. iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $48.44 and a 52-week high of $67.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $55.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.29.

