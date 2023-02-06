Black Diamond Financial LLC Has $3.13 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Black Diamond Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating) by 28.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,805 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,805 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF comprises about 1.3% of Black Diamond Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Black Diamond Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $3,127,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 107.0% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 207 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 49.3% in the 2nd quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 221 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 191.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 268 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of VBR opened at $176.61 on Monday. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $142.48 and a 12-month high of $181.16. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $164.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $161.20.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

