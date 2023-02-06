Black Diamond Financial LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Black Diamond Financial LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 33,832 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,511 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF comprises 2.3% of Black Diamond Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Black Diamond Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $5,782,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 18,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,240,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.6% during the second quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Southern Wealth Management LLP boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Southern Wealth Management LLP now owns 1,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 13,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,332,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter.
Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.9 %
VB stock opened at $206.86 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $191.13 and a 200-day moving average of $189.07. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $168.65 and a 12-month high of $219.35.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB)
- Is BigBear.ai Stock a Diamond in the Rough?
- Apple: What’s The Post-Earnings Play?
- What do Mastercard Earnings Indicate About Consumer Spending?
- Is Electronic Arts Setting the Bar Too Low?
- International Paper Stock is Printing Profits Again
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.