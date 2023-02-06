Black Diamond Financial LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Black Diamond Financial LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 33,832 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,511 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF comprises 2.3% of Black Diamond Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Black Diamond Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $5,782,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 18,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,240,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.6% during the second quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Southern Wealth Management LLP boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Southern Wealth Management LLP now owns 1,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 13,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,332,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.9 %

VB stock opened at $206.86 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $191.13 and a 200-day moving average of $189.07. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $168.65 and a 12-month high of $219.35.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.