Black Diamond Financial LLC Purchases 6,429 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Black Diamond Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Get Rating) by 28.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,201 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,429 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF accounts for approximately 2.0% of Black Diamond Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Black Diamond Financial LLC owned 0.06% of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF worth $4,981,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VOT. TIAA FSB lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 33.6% during the second quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 1,305,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,904,000 after purchasing an additional 328,437 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $42,324,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 14,992.8% in the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 155,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,343,000 after acquiring an additional 154,876 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 9.3% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,700,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,002,000 after acquiring an additional 144,685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 34.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 476,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,517,000 after acquiring an additional 122,685 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

VOT stock opened at $199.93 on Monday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $163.55 and a 12 month high of $232.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $186.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $186.40.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

