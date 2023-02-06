Black Diamond Financial LLC Purchases 67 Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Black Diamond Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 919 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Black Diamond Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $283,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. River Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 1.2% during the second quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,536 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $828,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 2.1% in the second quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,483 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $484,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 1.9% in the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,757 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $732,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Hudock Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 2.0% in the second quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 1,655 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $540,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 3.4% in the second quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,067 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $348,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VGT opened at $363.19 on Monday. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $291.61 and a fifty-two week high of $429.68. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $334.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $339.05.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

