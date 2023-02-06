Black Diamond Financial LLC Reduces Stock Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Black Diamond Financial LLC cut its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Get Rating) by 10.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 15,323 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,836 shares during the quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,866,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 22.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,242,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,276,000 after purchasing an additional 602,148 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 5.0% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,519,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,810,000 after acquiring an additional 119,716 shares during the period. TIAA FSB grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.5% in the second quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 2,393,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,957,000 after acquiring an additional 11,465 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 14.2% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,356,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,007,000 after acquiring an additional 292,698 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 17.5% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,284,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,892,000 after acquiring an additional 340,638 shares during the period.
Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Trading Down 0.5 %
Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $145.00 on Monday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $119.81 and a fifty-two week high of $154.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $139.62 and a 200 day moving average of $136.32.
About Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF
Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (VOE)
- Is BigBear.ai Stock a Diamond in the Rough?
- Apple: What’s The Post-Earnings Play?
- What do Mastercard Earnings Indicate About Consumer Spending?
- Is Electronic Arts Setting the Bar Too Low?
- International Paper Stock is Printing Profits Again
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.