Black Diamond Financial LLC Reduces Stock Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Black Diamond Financial LLC cut its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Get Rating) by 10.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 15,323 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,836 shares during the quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,866,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 22.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,242,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,276,000 after purchasing an additional 602,148 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 5.0% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,519,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,810,000 after acquiring an additional 119,716 shares during the period. TIAA FSB grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.5% in the second quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 2,393,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,957,000 after acquiring an additional 11,465 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 14.2% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,356,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,007,000 after acquiring an additional 292,698 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 17.5% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,284,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,892,000 after acquiring an additional 340,638 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $145.00 on Monday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $119.81 and a fifty-two week high of $154.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $139.62 and a 200 day moving average of $136.32.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

